Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
HUE
Metallic Roll-top Socks
$7.00
$2.10
Buy Now
Review It
At Lord & Taylor
Featured in 1 story
How To Layer Sweaters For Extra Warmth & Style
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Need a few alternatives?
Balenciaga
Logo Socks
$120.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Stance
Revel
$18.00
from
Stance
BUY
Fenty
Fur Fatale
$22.00
from
Stance
BUY
Bleu Foret
Striped Glitter Sock
$17.00
from
Steven Alan
BUY
More from HUE
HUE
Printed Knit Capri Pajama Sleep Pant
$30.72
$22.40
from
Amazon
BUY
HUE
Women's Opaque Tights
$15.00
from
Macy's
BUY
HUE
2-pack Of Blackout Tights
$30.00
from
Zappos
BUY
HUE
Python Leatherette Leggings
$26.04
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted