Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Sophia Webster
Metallic Leather And Suede Sandals
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Heel measures approximately 85mm/ 3.5 inches Black suede (Cow), multicolor leather Buckle-fastening ankle strap Imported Small to size. See Size & Fit notes.
Need a few alternatives?
Butter
Encore Kitten Heels
$238.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Chloé
Lauren Scalloped-edge Block-heel Suede Pumps
$471.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Zara
Leather High Heel Court Shoe With Metal Toe Cap
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Topshop
Gecko Red Leather Court Shoes
$80.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sophia Webster
Sophia Webster
Toni Crystal And Faux Pearl-embellished Flats
£325.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Sophia Webster
Jumbo Rosalind Crystal Embellished-heel Sandals
£395.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Sophia Webster
Soleil Mule
£350.00
from
Sophia Webster
BUY
Sophia Webster
Vivi
$575.00
from
Sophia Webster
BUY
More from Heels
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted