Project 62

Metal Wire Shelf (12") - Black

$24.99 $22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a touch of unique style to your decor with the Metal Wire Shelf from Project 62™. Made with a sturdy metal frame, this square framed shelf adds a touch of contemporary style to any room and displays small decorative items. It has a thin metal wire frame that adds dimension to any space and is lightweight for easy hanging. This framed metal wall shelf blends in seamlessly with a variety of different decor styles. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.