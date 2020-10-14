DKNY

Metal Logo Hardside Spinner Luggage

$94.99 $61.20

Scratch-resistant ABS/PC shell can withstand rough travel conditions, while the built-in TSA lock provides additional security Adjustable trolley handle and 8 multidirectional spinner wheels provides smooth mobility from one destination to the next Comfort-grip top and side carry handles for easy handling from the overhead bin, luggage claim carousel, or car trunk Signature DKNY-printed lining with compression straps, zippered divider, and zippered pocket to keep belongings organized and secure Travel in style with the DKNY Metal Logo collecton! Its unique shape is sure to make a statement everywhere you go. Scratch-resistant ABS/PC shell, 8 spinner wheels, adjustable trolley handle with top and side comfort grip carry handles, and fully lined interior with compression straps and multiple pockets. Packing dimensions: 19.90" x 14" x 9.5". Weight: 7.10 lbs.