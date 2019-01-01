Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
ASOS
Mesh With Diamonte Socks
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
MOTHER
Mother Superior
$24.00
from
Mother
BUY
promoted
Stance
Sup Boys
$10.00
from
Stance
BUY
Champion + HVN
Crew Sock
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Hansel from Basel
Cosmico Crew
$14.00
from
Hansel from Basel
BUY
More from ASOS
ASOS
Little Mistress Petite Contrast Lace Skater Dress
£62.00
£37.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS
Knit Dress
$51.00
$40.20
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS
Reverse Suede Boots
$76.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS
Evolution Ankle Boots
$119.00
$95.20
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted