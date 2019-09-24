Search
Mesh Shower Tote

$9.99
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Keep all of your shower essentials organized and in 1 place with the durable and waterproof Mesh Shower Tote. This hanging shower tote is great for carrying shampoo, razors, and more, making it the perfect accessory for college, camp, and more.
Featured in 2 stories
12 Shower Caddies For Your Dorm Bathroom Needs
by Karina Hoshikawa
What Real College Students Splurge & Save On
by Elizabeth Buxton