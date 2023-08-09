Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS EDITION
Mesh Halter Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Floral Embroidery
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Dress The Population
Ariyah Sleeveless Floral Sequin Gown
BUY
$450.00
Neiman Marcus
Michael Lo Sordo
Crystal-embellished Silk-satin Gown
BUY
$476.00
$1190.00
Net-A-Porter
Alice + Olivia
Arista Lamé Halterneck Gown
BUY
$396.00
$660.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Mac Duggal
Fabulouss Sequin One Shoulder Side Cutout Gown
BUY
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from ASOS EDITION
ASOS EDITION
Satin Floral Embroidered Midi Dress
BUY
$185.00
ASOS
ASOS EDITION
Fringe Jacquard Crop Top & Mini Skirt Set
BUY
$155.00
ASOS
ASOS EDITION
Satin Off-the-shoulder Drape Wrap Maxi Dress
BUY
$185.00
ASOS
ASOS EDITION
Hose In Elfenbein Mit Blütenverzierung Und Kunstfedern
BUY
€121.99
ASOS
More from Dresses
Dress The Population
Ariyah Sleeveless Floral Sequin Gown
BUY
$450.00
Neiman Marcus
Michael Lo Sordo
Crystal-embellished Silk-satin Gown
BUY
$476.00
$1190.00
Net-A-Porter
Farm Rio
Deep Blue Palm Tree Richelieu Midi Dress
BUY
$192.50
$275.00
Farm Rio
RichPoorer
Women's Cloud Weave Vacation Dress
BUY
$56.00
$98.00
RichPoorer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted