Tarte

Merry Metals Brush Set

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS Brush up on your makeup skills with this set of full-size rose-gold eye & cheek brushes. WHAT IT DOES highlighting brush dip into your favorite powder or gel highlighter & blend onto cheekbones & collarbones rounded powder brush perfect for application of powdered blush & highlighter, or bronzer large powder brush swirl in your favorite loose powder & dust all over face eyeshadow blending brush use to evenly disperse definition shades into the crease of your eye flat shader eyeshadow brush use to pack shadow onto lids for maximum pigmentation Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten