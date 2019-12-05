Kiehl's Since 1851

Merry Masking Set

$39.00

At Ulta Beauty

You won't be able to "mask" your excitement with Merry Masking, three of Kiehl's Since 1851 nature-powered masks in mini-form! Set includes Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask with Amazonian White Clay to minimize enlarged pores, petal-powered Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque to soothe skin, and Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask to firm skin overnight! Plus, this purchase helps secure 449 meals* for Feeding America. *100% of net profits from the sale of this set benefits Feeding America, up to $100,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals* secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.A $54 value.Includes: