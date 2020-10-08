Illume

Mercury Glass Candle, Woodfire

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Packaged in a gift-ready art deco-inspired glass jar, this seductive blend of cedar wood and smoke is mingled with notes of patchouli and warm vanilla, for a festive, nostalgic aroma. About Illume: Based in Minnesota in a single building where product design and production live side-by-side, Illume employs a collective of artists, creators, chemists, calligraphers and more to craft, test and manufacture each of their signature fragrances. - Soy, beeswax, essential oils - Single cotton wick - Up to 120 hour burn time - Scent: woodfire - 22 oz. - Poured in USA; vessel imported 4.75"H, 6.5" diameter Shipping + Returns