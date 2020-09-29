Saalt

Menstrual Cup

Reusable - Break up with the tampon aisle- forever. One Saalt Cup lasts for up to 10 years. That's more than 120 periods and replaces over 3,000 tampons and tons of waste. You don't have to work on Wall Street to recognize a great deal. Save your wallet, and your environment. Reliable - The OG of Cups - Wear your Saalt Cup for to 12 hours at a time, even while you're sleeping, or running a marathon, or flying to London. No matching your flow to different absorbencies or emergency tampon runs. This little menstrual cup collects as much as 3-4 tampons and never dries you out so you can have a worry free period. Comfortable - Saalt Cup is impossibly soft and flexible. The proprietary bulb shape makes it the easiest cup to insert and open, ensuring a seal so comfortable that you forget it's there. It also means you have a consistent leak free and odor free period. The indented stem is the most flexible and comfortable on the market. No abrasive ridges to irritate your skin. Natural and Safe- Made in the USA with 100% medical-grade silicone, the Saalt Cup is affordable premium period care. Our chemical free formula is naturally hypoallergenic, non-toxic and BPA and latex free. Unlike tampons it maintains your unique pH and will never dry you out, leave fibrous residue or cause micro tearing and risk infection and TSS. Saalt Gives - For every purchase, Saalt helps provide improved period care and educational opportunities to women and girls in need. So your Saalt Cup is good for you and for her.