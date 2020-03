Yves Saint Laurent

Men’s Y Eau De Parfum

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

"New Y Eau de Parfum, a seductive interpretation on the iconic Yves Saint Laurent white t-shirt and black jacket. An intense portrayal of the Y signature, sophisticated notes of bergamot, ginger and sage are sharpened by an apple accord. At its base, the boldness of vetiver embodies the passion of the Y man's unique strength. Never stop believing. Y, masculinity redefined.