Allbirds Australia

Men’s Wool Pipers

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allbirds

All day comfort. Everyday style. This classic low top made with premium ZQ Merino wool is the trainer your outfits have been waiting for. Best For: Walking, cooler weather, everyday wear Super Soft Material: Warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort Versatile Design: Wear-with-everything classic style, great for travel Where It’s Made: South Korea. Learn more about our operations.