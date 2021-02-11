Uniqlo

Men’s Premium Lambswool Crew Neck Jumper

£29.90 £19.90

Made with high-quality lambswool that is soft and warm. A versatile basic. - The 19.5 micron lambswool provides a surprisingly soft texture. - The neckline is neither too deep nor too shallow so it layers well with different tops. - The ribbing on the sleeves and hem makes the tension of the knitted fabric increase gradually, and the shoulders are elaborately designed to provide more stress-free comfort.