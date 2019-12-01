Baxter of California

Men’s Exfoliating Body Bar, 7 Oz

$19.00 $13.30

Exfloliating bar with pumice, jojoba meal, and olive seed Scented with cedarwood and oakmoss Made in the USA DescriptionAfter a long excruciating day, don't you just want to take a hot shower or bath to soothe those muscles and scrub off the dirt, grime, and oil? But, how can you relax and clean your body, if your products don't quite give you that soothing and luxurious feel that you are desperately craving after a hard day? No worries; Baxter has something just for you. The Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar gently scrubs away all the nasty build-up of dead cells, oil, rough patches, and other impurities on your skin. It's suitable for all skin types, and you can be sure that you will experience no irritation because this soap is made of all natural ingredients. With pumice, jojoba meal, and olive seed and scented with the enticing essence of cedarwood and oakmoss, this rich lathering bar soap is sure to give you a luxurious, exfoliating, and moisturizing experience every time. Cleanse, nourish, and moisturize your skin every time you take a bath with the Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar. Made in the USA