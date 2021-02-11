Sunspel

Men’s Classic Cotton T-shirt In White

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sunspel

Refined to perfection since the early 1900s, this is the iconic Sunspel T-Shirt. Lightweight, ultra-fine, long staple Pima cotton provides extraordinary softness, comfort and lightness. Classic fit. Minimal styling. Made at the Sunspel factory in Long Eaton, England. This is a true wardrobe staple that works just as well with denim or a jacket. We believe it is the perfect T-Shirt. For a heavier weight, more fitted T-Shirt, try our Cotton Riviera T-Shirt. Product Code MTSH0001-WHAA