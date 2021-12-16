Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
VEJA
Men’s Brand-embellished Leather Low-top Trainers
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Selfridges
Lace-up fastening Round toe Closed toe V on the side Perforation over the toe
Need a few alternatives?
Cariuma
Ibi Slip-on
BUY
$98.00
Cariuma
PUMA
Wmns Rs-curve 'international Women's Day'
BUY
$85.00
Flight Club
Thousand Fell
Women's Slip On | Psychic Wave
BUY
$120.00
Thousand Fell
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs
Women's Techloom Wave
BUY
$225.00
Athletic Propulsion Labs
More from VEJA
VEJA
Venturi Sneakers
BUY
$260.00
The Iconic
VEJA
Veja Esplar Canvas
BUY
£80.00
& Other Stories
VEJA
V-10 B-mesh Sneakers
BUY
£134.00
Free People
VEJA
Venturi Sneakers White Pierre Natural
BUY
£159.49
Trouva
More from Sneakers
Allbirds
Gift Cards
BUY
$25.00
Allbirds
VEJA
Men's Brand-embellished Leather Low-top Trainers
BUY
£125.00
Selfridges
Cariuma
Ibi Slip-on
BUY
$98.00
Cariuma
PUMA
Wmns Rs-curve 'international Women's Day'
BUY
$85.00
Flight Club
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted