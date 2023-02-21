Memory Foam Mattress, Medium Firm, 8 Inch, Queen

$271.24

Buy Now Review It

Queen size measures 80 x 60 x 8 inches (LxWxH); mattress weighs 42.23 pounds.General Note: Please allow 24 - 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding Queen size memory foam mattress with 3 foam layers for optimal comfort and support; medium-firm feel Top memory-foam layer is designed to provide a medium-firm feel while providing support for any sleeping position Circulating airflow thanks to breathable holes in the 2nd layer of foam and by the wavy surface of the 3rd layer of foam Safe, durable design includes CertiPUR-US Certified foam and an Oeko-Tex Certified top fabric that’s both soft and strong Vacuum-sealed and rolled for convenient delivery; allow up to 72 hours for mattress to fully expand in a well-ventilated area Product Description Amazon Basics 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress - Medium Firm Feel, Queen Size From the Manufacturer Amazon Basics