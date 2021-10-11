Gucci

Memoire D’une Odeur

Gucci Memoire D'une Odeur Perfume by Gucci, Released August 1, 2019, Gucci Memoire D’une Odeur aims to capture the elusive scent of memories. Sweet almonds mix with relaxing chamomile in the opening notes. Musk brings out the heart with the added touch of delicate Indian jasmine. Sensuous sandalwood blends with creamy vanilla and vibrant cedar in the base notes. The vintage-style bottle uses the transparence of light green glass and a fine-line etched golden cap. The woody, herbal scent aims to capture where the earthly world meets with the stars in the night sky.