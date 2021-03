BaubleBar

Memoir Charm Necklace

$50.00 $40.00

In need of a ghostwriter? We did the work for you! Our Memoir Charm Necklace comes with our Large Rolo Charm Necklace and two Circle Charm Holders. Layer with another favorite necklace, or let your story speak for itself. We recommend adding 3 charms per charm holder. All charms sold separately. SHOP THE ENTIRE CHAPTERS BY BAUBLEBAR AND CHARMS COLLECTION HERE