Melon

Bike Helmet Urban Active »new York«

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Melon

Melon helmets combine the highest safety standards with award-winning designs to deliver a unique line of helmets for urban mobility. With over 40 exceptional designs, ranging from clean and simple to colorful and crazy, we give you all the tools you need to express yourself. Melon® »Urban Active« helmets offer a variety of safety features that ensure a safe, comfortable but also stylish ride - whether on a bicycle, skateboard or e-bike! Available in 3 sizes and further adjustable through our breathable Coolmax Pads (5/8/12mm). For detailed product information, please scroll down.