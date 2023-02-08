Gap

Melli Alpaca-blend Vest

$120.00

At Gap

Get swept up in the plush experience of luxurious alpaca hair, beautifully blended with a touch of linen for natural breathability. This charming sweater vest is ideal for layering throughout the season. SEMI-FITTED: Cut for a not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit. FROM ITALY'S MILLEFILI MILL: Located in Tuscany, Italy's Millefili Mill specializes in producing beautiful, luxurious yarns using recycled and sustainable manufacturing processes. SUSTAINABILITY: Made with recycled nylon. V-neck. Straight hem. #509206