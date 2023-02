Wet n Wild

Megalast Liquid Lipstick In Missy And Fierce

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary What glides on like butter, feels like a second skin and won't budge? Wet n Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick! Made with glammed out superpowers, it goes on glossy yet transforms into a high-pigmented matte finish with some serious staying power.