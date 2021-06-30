Universal Standard

Meg Short Blazer

$195.00 $124.00

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Standard

SHOP THE FULL WORKWEAR COLLECTION An easy-to-wear blazer that's the perfect workwear layer. Made from fabric with hidden stretch for your comfort and ease of movement. This slightly shorter blazer style, lined with a stretch satin-blend, featuring 3/4-length sleeves and an adjustable waist-cinching detail at the back, gives you the flexibility to style this piece in so many different ways. The choice is yours. Fit: Fitted, Model: 5'9" wearing XS_10-12