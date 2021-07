Versace

Medusa Chain Belt

$995.00

The Details Versace Medusa chain belt Complete your look in true Versace fashion. Featuring a Medusa charm, this belt will elevate any outfit of your choice. Exquisite. Highlights gold-tone metal Medusa head charm engraved logo hook fastening rolo chain Made in Italy Composition Metal 100% Designer Style ID: DGVI029DJMT