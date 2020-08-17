The Little Market

Toss your keys, phone, and sunglasses into this endlessly versatile bowl. This piece includes a hang loop, making it easy to decorate your walls and create a photo-worthy space. Every purchase goes toward supporting artisans in Rwanda working for All Across Africa. Approximately 10"" wide x 3"" tall Made of sisal and sweetgrass grown naturally in Rwanda Organic dyes are used to dye the sisal. Care instructions: Wipe clean with a damp cloth. As with all handmade items, slight variations will occur