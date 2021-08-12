KHOEO

Introducing the Paloma Bag in beige. Ideal as a summer staple, this braided net bag has been constructed from straw and features two linen bow handles. Detailed with gold side logo plates, the tote style adds a casual summer charm to any outfit. Features: Individually handmade in Tbilisi, braided net detail, ruched leather top handle, linen bow handles, gold button fastenings, gold hardware detail, comes with dust bag. Size: 26cm width, 73cm handle drop, 29cm height. Composition: 100% straw, 60% viscose, 40% polyester, 100% brass.