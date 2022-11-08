Baggu

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

$49.00

Practical doesn’t have to be boring. Our Medium Nylon Crescent Bag is effortlessly casual and large enough to carry more than just the essentials. Wear it slung over your shoulder or crossbody for a hands-free experience. Complete with two interior pockets that make it easy to stay organized. ● Adjustable tonal logo strap ● Measures 8" × 13 ¾" × 4" ● 37 ½" adjustable logo strap ● Recycled heavyweight nylon, recycled ripstop nylon lining ● Machine washable