Practical doesn’t have to be boring. Our Medium Nylon Crescent Bag is effortlessly cool, comfortably casual, and is large enough to carry more than just the essentials. You can wear it slung over your shoulder or crossbody for a hands-free experience. ● Two interior zip pockets ● Adjustable tonal logo strap ● Measures 8" × 13 ¾" × 4" ● 37 ½" max strap length ● Recycled heavyweight nylon, recycled ripstop nylon lining ● Machine washable