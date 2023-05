Pattern Beauty

Medium Conditioner For Curlies

$25.00

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand PATTERN's Medium Conditioner For Curlies is geared towards both curly & coily hair textures looking for hydration, slippage & curl definition. Featuring a hearty blend of Jojoba Oil & Olive Oil, it is great for keeping normal porosity curls nourished & defined yet not weighed down.