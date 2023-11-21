Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Missoma
Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings
$244.00
$171.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Missoma
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Tube Large Hoops
BUY
£68.00
Mejuri
Orelia London
Emerald Huggie Hoop Earrings
BUY
£25.00
Orelia London
Daisy Jewellery
Estée Lalonde Luna Huggie Charm Earrings
BUY
£55.20
£69.00
Daisy London
With Bling
Semi Precious 10mm Hoops With Emerald Teardrop Stones
BUY
£18.00
£32.00
ASOS
More from Missoma
Missoma
Medium Chunky Ridge Hoop Earrings
BUY
$171.00
$244.00
Missoma
Missoma
Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace
BUY
£159.00
Missoma
Missoma
Ridge Heart Charm Necklace Pendant
BUY
$206.00
Missoma
Missoma
Gold Jewelry Advent Calendar
BUY
$511.00
Missoma
More from Earrings
Mejuri
Tube Large Hoops
BUY
£68.00
Mejuri
Orelia London
Emerald Huggie Hoop Earrings
BUY
£25.00
Orelia London
Daisy Jewellery
Estée Lalonde Luna Huggie Charm Earrings
BUY
£55.20
£69.00
Daisy London
With Bling
Semi Precious 10mm Hoops With Emerald Teardrop Stones
BUY
£18.00
£32.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted