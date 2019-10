Medea

Prima Tall Leather Cross-body Bag

£510.00

At Selfridges & Co.

Medea turns the very idea of an ‘IT’ accessory on its head with its designs, instead, lying somewhere between irony and minimalism...and it just works. Yes, it could look like a pretty nondescript gift bag to the untrained eye, but the Prima Tall cross-body tote racks up the style points (and, Insta posts) with its smooth leather and foil-lettered logo. (Height 26cm, width 19cm, depth 11cm)