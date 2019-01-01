Urban Outfitters
Meant To Be Button-down Romper
$69.00$49.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 46992053 ; Color Code: 020 Vintage-inspired romper from Urban Outfitters. Made from a printed fabrication in a defined waist construction. Topped with a button-down closure at the front + v-neckline. Finished with short sleeves + printed detailing throughout. Content + Care - Rayon - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5'9" and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 14" - Waist: 14.5"