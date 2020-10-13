M&Meagle

Meagle Washed Cotton Duvet Cover

$36.99 $29.59

Buy Now Review It

✦QUALITY FABRIC-100% Microfiber Treated by Washed Cotton Process,Feels Like a Very Soft Cotton ✦BOWKNOT & CORNER TIES DESIGN- After Washing Your Duvet Cover,You Can Make the Bowknot Ties to Different Shapes to Decorate Your Bedding,and the Corner Ties Keep the Comforter in Place ✦NICE EXPERIENCE- Comfortable, Breathable, Soft and Hypoallergenic Duvet Covet Sets Make You Enjoy A Deep Sleep ✦EASY TO CARE & CLEAN-M&Meagle Duvet Cover is Machine-Washable,Anti-Fade, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Shrink and Stain Resistant