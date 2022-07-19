MALIN+GOETZ

Meadowfoam Oil Balm

$72.00

The MECCA view: This multi-purpose weightless formula melts into a dry oil upon application. It forms an intensive physical moisture barrier that deeply nourishes, calms and protects skin. The oil can be used to treat face, body, hair and lips. There are 12 different plant oils that work together to deeply nourish, calm and protect the skin. Key ingredients: Meadowfoam seed oil: antioxidant rich, this helps to strengthen your skin's barrier and assists in locking moisture into the skin. Jojoba, avocado and safflower seed oil: mimic the natural lipids found in skin that lead to a youthful looking complexion. Linoleic and linolenic acid: make up the skin's building blocks and protect the skin's barrier. Made without: Parabens, sulphates, gluten, nuts, phthalates, formaldehydes, PEGs, nanomaterials and synthetic fragrance. Pair it with: Malin + Goetz Rum Body Wash MALIN+GOETZ Peppermint Body Scrub