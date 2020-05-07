Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Melody Ehsani
Me. Biker Shorts
$32.00
$19.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A logo tag at the hem puts a signature stamp on these soft and sleek biker shorts you can wear while working out or hanging out.
Need a few alternatives?
Tan Lines
Temescal Cyn Leggings - Blush
$85.00
from
Tan Lines By Sivan Ayla
BUY
Lett
Madrid Ribbed Biker Short
$48.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Terez
Superstar Moves Super-high Band Leggings
$94.00
from
Terez
BUY
Area
Bike Shorts
C$489.76
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Melody Ehsani
Melody Ehsani
Saturn's Return Earring
$54.00
from
Melody Ehsani
BUY
Melody Ehsani
Yin Yang Earrings
$54.00
from
Melody Ehsani
BUY
Melody Ehsani
The Aries Ram Head Bracelet
$36.95
from
Karmaloop
BUY
More from Activewear
lululemon
Breeze By Muscle Crop Tank
$58.00
$39.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Core 10
Jacquard Mesh Workout Cropped Tank
$18.42
from
Amazon
BUY
Alo Yoga
Cover Tank
$54.00
from
Alo Yoga
BUY
Carbon38
Sheer Crop Tank
$39.00
from
Carbon38
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted