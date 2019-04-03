Mata Labs

Mazemi Glow Skin Highlighter

£18.00

With these highlighters, you can do the most, by doing little. In two shades, Moxi and Mazemi, the little pots of otherworldly goodness will fulfil the skin fantasy of your dreams. Handmade by Mata, The Skin Glow Highlighter is the route to your inner ethereal being. Moisturising your skin with active ingredients including angelic apricot, celestial castor and classic coconut ensure an all-day glow. Suitable for all skin types, Mata has formulated these gems with you in mind. A dreamy, opulent highlight to serve scintillating looks for day and night.