EMU Australia

Mayberry Tie-dye Slipper

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 59451351; Color Code: 000 Slipper-slide by EMU Australia featuring soft, plush Australian sheepskin that’s naturally breathable and moisture-wicking. Lightweight, flexible rubber outsole with a wave design for traction and support outdoors. Cross-over upper delivers a secure fit. Woolmark accredited. Due to the thickness of the fur, we recommend going one size up. Content + Care - Sheepskin, TPR - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - Runs one size small