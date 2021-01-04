Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Maybelline New York
Maybelline Tattoostudio 36 Hr Pigment Brow Pencil
$6.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
More from Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York
Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, Lover
$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Maybelline New York
Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment
$7.99
$4.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
$9.49
from
CVS
BUY
Maybelline New York
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
$7.98
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted