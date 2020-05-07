Maybelline

Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder

Ideal for normal to oily skin, this matte face powder visibly reduces the look of pores and mattifies shine, while effortlessly blending with the skin. The Fit Me Perlite Mineral technology absorbs oil to mattify skin, while pores virtually disappear thanks to blurring micro-powders. Dermatologist tested. Allergy tested. Non-comedogenic. Ideal for normal to oily skin.Packaging May VaryUsing the included applicator, apply Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder to the forehead, nose, cheeks, and chin and blend all over using gentle downward strokes. This face powder can be worn alone or on top of foundation.