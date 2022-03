11 honore

Maya Pant

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11honore

This chic high-waisted trouser is our nod to the 70s in silhouette, while the flowing satin gives it modern appeal. The fabric skims the hips before opening to a wide leg, while subtle front pleats add shape. A perfectly saturated black, the Maya will slip seamlessly into your wardrobe. 100% Polyester Slight Stretch Zip Fly with Button Closure Inseam 31" Dry Clean