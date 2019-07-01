Faithfull the Brand

Maya Floral-print Rayon Skirt

£135.00

At Selfridges

FAITHFULL THE BRAND is faithful to its brand identity of making clothes that are both a pleasure to wear and superbly versatile. Like the Maya skirt. Made from lightweight rayon that falls as gently as a light rain, this number from the Bali-based brand is printed with a floral print that is making us dream of summer. For a day spent kicking it in cafés or “freelancing” in the sunshine, wear this with a blue shirt and a pair of white trainers.