Hoover

Maxlife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$199.99 $139.99

Buy Now Review It

PERFECT FOR PETS: Multi-purpose pet tools tackle stubborn pet hair and dirt on furniture, stairs and hard to reach areas SEALED ALLERGEN WITH HEPA MEDIA FILTRATION: Captures and contains 99% of dust and allergens with an odor minimizing filter to prevent them from re-entering the air POWERFUL CLEANING ON ALL FLOORS: Simply steer around furniture and into tight spaces on carpet and hard floors using the onoff brush roll to leave no mess behind XL DIRT CUP: A large easy empty dirt cup means less trips to the trash for a more convenient clean RUNS LIKE NEW 3X LONGER: The enhanced MAXLife System delivers longer lasting suction to maintain peak performance without regular filter maintenance WHAT'S INCLUDED: Pet Upholstery Tool, Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush, & Built-in headlights The MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel is ready to go wherever your pet goes. Built to easily get to all the places messes typically hide, this powerful vacuum steers effortlessly while delivering a powerful clean on every floor type. And since it’s designed with our new MAXLife System, the MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel not only cleans with the strong suction pet owners rely on, but it also performs like new for 3X longer.