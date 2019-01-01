Oribe

Maximista Thickening Spray

pick up at this store Bigger is better. This thermal-protective Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray helps you expand to your absolute fullest with enduring lift and hold.Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts) defends hair from oxidative stress, photo-aging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and colour-depleting effects of the elements. Copolymers form a thin coating on the hair shaft to help hold style by inhibiting the hair’s ability to absorb moisture. Keratin Amino Acids and other conditioning agents soften, moisturize and strengthen hair. Centrimonium Chloride provides conditioning and anti-static properties. Multilayered UV Protection System delivers long-lasting UV protection and protects hair from the harmful effects of the sun. Formulated without parabens or sodium chloride.