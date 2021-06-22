YESNO

Maxi Swing Dress

$29.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Pull On closure Hand Wash Only These Bohemian Dresses for women are made of 100% Cotton. Soft, Comfortable and Airy for Hot Summer and Humid Days; Lightweight but not See through; They are printed brightly with flowers, funny and fantastic The Casual Loose Dresses are flattering for any figure: Casual, Sexy but Elegant. The Empire Waist design can hide your belly. The Spaghetti Straps are adjustable up or down for perfect fitting. They are long enough to touch or cover your ankles. 2 Hand pockets are nice for your phones, cards and keys. The go-to dress for your relaxed time The Plus Size Dresses for women range from XS to 5XL. They are tiered for large skirt (105 inches around the bottom for Large Size), long enough to touch or cover your ankle; Perfect for any season- with knit sweaters (bolero jackets, blazers) over or fitted T-shirts or tank tops underneath Occasion: Casual, Daily Wear, Work, Party, Cocktail, Beach, Vocation; Perfect Match with: Flats or Slippers for Casual Look. High-heeled Shoes for Sexy and Elegant Feeling. Boots if the dress only touch your calf. Lace Bands around waist for Fashionable Style Hand Wash Cold; Soft Machine Washing; Line Dry; Do not Soak; Classification of Washing; Iron at Low Temperature if Necessary