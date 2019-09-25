Mattel

Gender Neutral Doll

Inspire all kids 6 years and older with a Creatable World Deluxe Character Kit and let them play freely so kids can be kids and toys can be toys! Deluxe Character Kit DC-725 includes a doll, a wig, clothing and accessories that can be mixed and matched to create more than 100 characters and looks! The 11-inch (29.94-cm) doll has short, black, curly hair with shaved sides and wears a simple tank and shorts -- offering a blank canvas so kids can make whoever they want! A long wig with black braids is easy to take on and off and switch it up -- kids can create a new character in an instant! Mix and match the 6 pieces of doll clothing to transform the doll -- the 2 tops, 1 jacket, 1 tutu skirt, 1 pair of denim shorts and 1 pair of camo pants feature premium details like working snaps and real pockets! Kids can have their character step right off the playground with 3 pairs of shoes from which to choose and relevant accessories, like a hat and sunglasses! The Creatable World doll bends at the neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, knees and ankles to let kids play out stories or create photo-worthy poses. Shipping packaging reveals what’s inside the box to let kids Unwrap the Fun Faster! To keep the toy a surprise, choose “Ship in Amazon packaging” at checkout.