Make your pout stand out with Matte Revolution from Charlotte Tilbury, it’s a long-lasting, hydrating and buildable lipstick that is rich in colour for fuller-looking and sculpted lips. Enriched with the aptly named lipstick tree and orchid extract, it softens, protects and hydrates your lips for a younger-looking and healthy pout. 3D glowing pigments create the illusion of lit-from-within lips that appear wider and fuller, while triglycerides mixed with a perfect blend of oils and waxes glide on for long-lasting colour that won’t flake or bleed. Its revolutionary, square angled tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for precision application. For lips that look fabulously full and drenched in saturated shades, Matte Revolution is ideal if you’re seeking to go bold and make your pout the centrepiece of your look.