Palm Collective

Matisse Maxi Wrap Dress

$199.00

The ‘Matisse’ maxi dress is a modern classic twist of a flattering wrap maxi dress. Perfect for beach to bar, or trans-seasonal dressing layered a jacket and styled with boots, the dress features a gorgeous V- neckline and soft feminine sleeves with a flounce ruffle at the hem. Tie the dress in a normal wrap for a classic look, or tie it center-front for a plunging sexy neckline. Made from 100% Eco Linen. True to size. Non – transparent.