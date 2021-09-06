ajouter

Mathilde Shell Conch Jewellery Handmade Trinket Dish

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Not On The High Street

Keep summer alive all year around with the Mathilde Shell Conch Jewellery Trinket Dish. Whether it’s on your dresser, bedside or desk, get set to keep all of your special pieces safe. Avoid harsh cleaning products & scrubbing as this may alter the surface of the product. Each style is handmade and therefore they may be small bubbles and a slight colour difference to the natural materials being used. 4 Colours Avaliable made from: Eco Resin Jesmonite dimensions: 10cm L x 5cm H product code: 1026753