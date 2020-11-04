United States
Palais des Thes
Matcha Tea Set
$59.00
At Food52
We love the French title of this gift set: matcha coffret d’initiation, or “matcha initiation box.” Here, you’re gifting not just a tea set but also an introduction to the universe of matcha. Each box contains a slim bamboo scoop, sized just-right for prepping a single serving; a bamboo chasen, or a tea whisk, to help create a perfectly smooth emulsion; plus a ceramic chawan, or tea bowl, for both mixing and enjoying the final masterpiece.